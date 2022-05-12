Tockwith garden party for Platinum Jubilee

Tockwith Village Hall will host Jubilee celebrations.

A host of entertainment will take centre stage at the free to enter event, at the Village Hall from 2-5pm.

Music through the decades, including songs for all to join in, a fancy dress parade and competition for the children on a these of Royalty and maypole dancing are included.

Other attractions include a quiz, afternoon tea platters, strawberries and cream, ice-cream and a licensed bar.

There will also be an area dedicated to fundraising for the Ukraine appeal fund.

This will include the sale of paintings by the Tockwith Art Group and toys made by the Tockwith Craft Club.

Spokesman Lois Pope said: “This is not a fundraising event and the majority of activities will be free of charge.