Titan of Harrogate's classical music world to mark 40th anniversary with special concert

It will be a special night for Harrogate Symphony Orchestra later this month when the 40th anniversary of its charismatic musical director Bryan Western is marked by a concert at the Royal Hall with a very English programme.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in March 1985 that audiences saw Bryan Western conduct the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra in concert for the very first time.

Strictly speaking, it was the “Harrogate Chamber Orchestra” in those days, the change of name coming six years later as the ensemble grew under his leadership.

Since then, the HSO has come so far and achieved so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra will mark the 40th anniversary of its charismatic musical director Bryan Western with a special concert at the Royal Hall this month. (Picture contributed)

To celebrate this milestone, the concert on Saturday, March 29 will see Bryan conduct the HSO in a programme featuring Elgar’s overture Cockaigne (‘In London Town’), Sir Arthur Bliss’ Cello Concerto, marking the 50th anniversary of the composer’s death, and Vaughan Williams’ supreme Symphony No. 5.

For tickets and information, visit: https://www.harrogateorchestra.org.uk/