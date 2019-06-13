Timings and everything you need to know about Harrogate's Pride in Diversity festival this weekend

Harrogate’s biggest and most uplifting celebration of diversity and the LGBT community returns to venues across the town this Saturday, June 15.

Driven by a small voluntary committee, Pride in Diversity has grown and grown since it started two years ago, into a festival that’s now attracted backing from the likes of Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate Film Society, and Victoria Shopping Centre.

The chair of the committee, Leonora Wassell, said it’s been a dream come true. She said: "Excitement is building as the day draws near. The team are working hard with all the last minute arrangements. The diversity of the event is growing, which is heartening to the small team of volunteers who run the event."

What time does the parade start?

Pride in Diversity will kick off with a civic service of celebration with mayors and dignitaries at The Sun Pavilion from 10am, followed by the usual spectacular parade from the top of Montpellier Hill at 12pm, led by a brightly-decorated Transdev bus and a jazz band.

Timings for Valley Gardens entertainment

From 12.30pm to 6pm, Valley Gardens will be filled with a feast of entertainment, stalls and live music for the festival’s party in the park. The music line-up for this year’s Pride in Diversity includes Loud Noises, Riley Vyrus, Smashby, Rufus Beckett, Leon Marshall, Amy G, Dave and Jody Sowden, and Rory Hoy, with local celebrity DJ Trev at the helm.

Where are the after parties this year, and at what time?

There will be three after parties this year - one for young people that is alcohol-free; an open-mic night at Stevie’s Bar from 7pm (calling all musicians, spoken word artists and drag performers), and one at The Den from 9pm to 2am, with a set from DJ Mark Pieman. The Den will also be hosting a competition for the ‘most outrageously dressed,’ with party games and special guests.

Celebrations at Victoria Shopping Centre

Victoria Shopping Centre is one of the main backers of the festival this year. Throughout the day of Pride in Diversity festival the centre will be offering face painting and glitter make-up.

The centre has also been illuminated with rainbow lighting in the build-up.

The manager of Victoria Shopping Centre, James White, said: “Here at Victoria Shopping Centre, we find it very important that all shoppers feel welcome.

“This is why we are showing our support for Harrogate’s Pride in Diversity on Saturday 15 June. Face painting and glitter make-up will be available throughout the day from White Rose Beauty College, and on the lead up to the event we will also be showcasing four of the rainbow colours throughout our external and internal lighting."

Pride Fringe Festival - support from Harrogate Theatre and Harrogate Film Society

Harrogate Theatre is hosting a Pride Fringe Festival from June 11-18, which will present five of the best shows about having the freedom to be ourselves, and Harrogate Film Society has organised some special film screenings.