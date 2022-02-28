Time to sign up to Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society
Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society is holding an open evening tonight for anybody interested in getting involved in the group.
The evening will also include an open reading for parts in their next full-length production - the Stray. No previous experience is necessary but people must be aged 18 years or over.
“The Society has a full programme of productions through to 2023 and activities available to Society members include directing, acting, stage management and crew, set design and building, wardrobe, audio/visual, lighting, backstage and front of house and marketing,” said spokesman Keith Burton.
“If you have ever thought about getting involved in amateur dramatics, here is your chance to find out more and possibly be a part of Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society’s June production.”
The open evening is Monday February 28, 7-9pm at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church, Ripon Rd, Pateley Bridge.