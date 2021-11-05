Tickets warning: Wetherby Community Bonfire

The urgent warning comes from Wetherby Town Council who said today that unprecedented deman for tickets means that pay on the gate admission is going to be limited.

Town Council clerk Iona Taylor said: “To secure your place at the bonfire and fireworks event please pre-purchase a ticket.

“The post office, library and Candy Store (on Crossley Street) still have a limited supply.”

The Wetherby News yesterday published that 1,500 tickets had been pre-sold for the community bonfire and fireworks display at the Ings on Saturday November 6, from 5.30pm.

Claire, who is welcoming the return of the event, after the relaxation of Covid rules, added: “We are really looking forward to the best bonfire event ever in Wetherby for our local community.”

The event was given the go ahead by Leeds Council after the authority announced that it would not be staging its public fireworks displays because of Covid restrictions.

But the authority risk assessed the event and gave its permission.

Music will be performed by Denverellis and food will be on sale from a variety of traders on the night.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 7pm, with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.