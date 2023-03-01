Tickets on sale now for Springtime Live in Harrogate promising family fun in Easter holidays

Set to take place on Saturday April 1 at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, due to the popularity of Springtime Live which was a sell-out last year, entry at 2023’s event will be by advance ticket only and there are a limited number on sale.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said he was looking forward to welcoming attendees to this great family day out held during the Easter holidays.

“This will be our eighth Springtime Live and it gets more and more popular every year,” said Mr Mills.

Looking forward to the big event at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate - Springtime Live show director Charles Mills with youngsters Sophie Prentice, Bella Francisco and Holly Ward.

"Make sure you book your tickets now to ensure entry and once inside, everything is free.

"We look forward to seeing everyone.”

Springtime Live is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which also organises the Great Yorkshire Show.

As well as showcasing great, local produce, families can get up close to farm animals including rabbits, goats and sheep thanks to Ian's Mobile Farm which is based in Aberford near Leeds.

There’s also Peppa Pig as well as Peter Rabbit who will be making his debut and both will be on stage throughout the day. Diggerland will also be at Springtime Live for the first time.

All activities are free once inside the event where there will also be alpacas, reptiles, Ferretworld's Roadshow, Rare Breeds Survival Trust and forest crafts.

Ripon Farm Services have donated mini tractors which youngsters can ride around an indoor circuit.

The family fun will also include an outdoor bike track and a climbing wall.

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Saturday April 1 runs from 9am to 4:30pm.

Tickets for Springtime Live are on sale now via Fodder (subject to availability) and online at www.springtimelive.co.uk

Under 3s go free.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society supports and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs.

YAS runs a family of businesses including Fodder, Yorkshire Event Centre, Pavilions of Harrogate and the Harrogate Caravan Park.