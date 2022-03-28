Tickets on sale for two-day fest

The Beer Festival is a vital fundraiser for the Knaresborough-based Arts and Crafts Centre which works with disabled adults from across the district.

This year’s event will run over two days, on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May, and organisers say it will be bigger and better than ever, with five local breweries joining forces to present the best of beer.

As well as beer, there will be food, music and family activities, with day-time family-friendly sessions on both days and an adults-only evening on the Saturday.

Fundraising Development Manager Helen Donkin said: “The Arts and Crafts Centre offers a unique outdoor setting for the festival, with a large stage area, undercover spaces and outdoor and indoor seating.

“The event has been incredibly well supported in the past and, given the pressure that all charities are under, we hope for even more visitors this year.

“During our first event, we welcomed over 750 guests and pulled more than 2,500 pints and this year we want to do even better.

“We are already hugely grateful for the support of our sponsors including our title sponsor, Berwins Solicitors, and from the local breweries taking part, Cold Bath Brewery, Daleside, Harrogate Brewery, Turning Point and Roosters.

“Our delicious choice of beers will include a specially-brewed Henshaws Ale and we will also be serving locally sourced ciders, gins and fizz.

“You can also tuck in to a wonderful selection from an eclectic mix of food vendors to suit and tempt every palette.”

Martin Whincup, Head of Marketing at title sponsor Berwins, said: “We’re delighted to be associated with this popular event as it returns from a pandemic enforced absence.

“This festival represents a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community and to raise money for a very important cause – Berwins is proud to support the work of Henshaws in this way.”