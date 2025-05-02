Tickets going fast for special Fleetwood Mac music night in Harrogate at Starling bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are flying out the door for a Fleetwood Mac music event in Harrogate with just days to go.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, May 5, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours album is the fifth best selling album of all time, selling more than 40 million copies.

Four of its songs made the Billboard top ten at the time as singles - Dreams, You Make Loving Fun, Don't Stop and Go Your Own Way.

First launched in 2018, this popular music event shines a light on the greatest rock, pop, punk, funk, soul, 80s and Britpop albums of all time – all on vinyl.

As always, all monies will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Gemma Cook, Associate Business Development, Charity & Volunteer Manager of the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said Vinyl Sessions was making a difference to people’s lives.

"Vinyl Sessions funds will help enhance the parent facilities in the the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and Woodlands Ward at Harrogate Hospital,” said Gemma.

This seventh anniversary Vinyl Sessions event will start at 7.30pm with Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine's introduction followed by a musical history by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

The playback in full will be accompanied by a video by Jim Dobbs.

Colin Paine said: "We will be playing an original 1977 pressing on the same amazing restored and rare 1970s Sony STR6200F Monster Receiver & PS4750 Turntable with RAM200 Monitor Speakers."

Advance booking is advised.