Tickets for ever-popular Wetherby Arts Festival go on sale ahead of ten days of celebration this Autumn

The 46th Wetherby Arts Festival is set to return to the town later this year for ten days of music, art, comedy, theatre and much more.

The much-loved festival will run from Thursday 3 till Saturday 12 October with a super programme of music, art, film, poetry, literature and comedy at a range of venues across the town.

Over the years there have been some famous names from the world of arts alongside local talent.

They have included Stéphane Grappelli, Humphrey Littleton, Honor Blackman, Roger McGough, Julian Lloyd Webber and comics fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe such as Tom Wrigglesworth and Dr Phil Hammond.

Each year brings something new and enjoyable to be able to inspire the younger generations and bring art into Wetherby community.

The festival kicks off with an art exhibition, From Steppe to the City, at Wetherby Town Hall which is free for everyone to enjoy, showcasing a new collection of hand-made felt pieces by AruhanFelt, Kazakhstan.

In the first of a variety of musical performances, St James’ Church will be the venue on Saturday, October 5 for the Wetherby Silver Band and Chechelele Choir, and the same venue will also host the Leeds Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, October 12.

Comedy is well served during the festival with well-known comedians Justin Moorhouse and Andrew Maxwell performing at the Engine Shed on Sunday, October 6.

There are also plenty of workshops on offer to take part in, including the opportunity to create your own art work in paint or felt and the chance to make your own Christmas decorations.

The Literary Lunch, which is always a popular attraction, will take place on Friday, October 11 at the Bridge Hotel in Walshford where Linda Green, bestselling author of eleven novels, and Harry Whittaker, son of Lucinda Riley, who is a BBC radio presenter and a storyteller himself, will take to the stage.

The Wetherby Festival Committee said: “Yes, we know, it’s the height of summer but it’s the right time to get ahead in planning for those autumnal months when the Wetherby Festival will brighten your days.

"Tickets have already been selling well so, to make sure you don’t miss out on over 14 wonderful events.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk