Thrilling new track by Harrogate rapper sees the world from street-level
Called Wolf in Sheep’s Skin, Sarah Winter’s rapid-fire rapping and melodic singing married to an atmospheric piano-led background is reminiscent in style, if not content, of Eminem.
A sneak preview of her forthcoming EP, Sarah said: "The new track is about the government and all the issues we are facing as a whole human race in the world."
Sarah Winter first picked up a mic at the age of ten when she heard Eminem.
She was helped by Knaresborough arts charity Orb to gain the self confidence to perform publically.
Sarah last made the headlines in 2024 with a track called Love The Pain.
One of this intelligent rapper’s recent tracks Angels was a tribute to her late father while her classic Tears was recorded with Harrogate music producer Dan Mizen.