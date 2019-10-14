Thousands of pumpkins await visitors

One of the North’s most popular family attractions has added to its Hallowe’en Adventure by creating a huge pumpkin patch for the first time this year to enable visitors to get spooktacularly crafty.

Stockeld Park near Wetherby has more than 4000 pumpkins waiting to be picked and carved into jack-o’-lanterns.

“Visitors can pick their own pumpkin before heading to the carving corner where Stockeld’s rangers will give youngsters a helping hand and the tools to sculpt their personalised ghoulish design,” said a Stockeld spokesman.

The Pumpkin Experience runs from October 26-31 alongside a host of other activities to keep visitors of all ages entertained, and just a little bit scared, during the day and the evening.

Youngsters can enjoy everything from face painting, a Hallowe’en costume catwalk show through to the Monster Mash panto and walks in the ghoulish maze. Meanwhile older kids and adults can dare to enter the haunted house, tackle the zombies in a laser showdown or don skates for the new Ice Fright disco with DJ Bloodbath on the ‘decks of death’.

And the theme park is plotting one of Yorkshire’s biggest firework displays for bonfire night by partnering with renowned firework display team, Powderkeg, to create what they have declared as a spectacular show on Sunday November 3.

In Stockeld’s countryside setting visitors can expect 300 rockets as well as more than three tonnes of fireworks.

Fire-eaters, a live band and food stalls are set to add to the carnival atmosphere that will also bring to a close Stockeld Park’s Halloween Adventure.

The fireworks start at 5.30pm but visitors are advised to arrive 2.30-4pm.