Thousands are ready to flock to magnificent Newby Hall this weekend for the greatest Tractor Fest in the UK

Historic Newby Hall and Gardens is the magnificent setting this weekend for Tractor Fest, organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA).

Taking place on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, the major themes and displays at this year’s event include 100 years of the John Deere model D tractor and 100 years of the MG car.

Exhibitors and visitors will also be treated to a Spitfire flypast on Sunday by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, weather permitting.

“We are really excited for this year’s Tractor Fest and the number of exhibitors who are supporting us again,” said YVA chairman Kevin Watson.

"Visitors will be entertained with all manner of displays, from vintage tractors, engines, cars and working machinery to more modern marques as we showcase the history of the John Deere D and MG car over the last 100 years.”

More than just the UK’s greatest tractor festival, the weekend also promises a host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink it a great family day out.

And admission to Tractor Fest also includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits. There are also trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering, the UK’s leading manufacturer of gritters and highway maintenance vehicles.

The latter will be showing exhibits from its machinery museum at this year’s Tractor Fest.

The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

WHEN? Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11, 10am-4pm

WHERE? Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire

COST Adult – £18, Child – £15, Family Ticket (2+2) – £56. Under 4s Free

TICKETS Available exclusively online https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-10th-11th-june-2023/