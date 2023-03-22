This week's essential what's on guide to shows and concerts in Harrogate district in March 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2.00pm:

An Afternoon with Paul Martin (Flog it!) for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, March 23, 9.00pm:

Coming soon - The John Godber Company in association with Harrogate Theatre is to present Living on Fresh Air at Harrogate Theatre on Friday, March 31.

Most Popular

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 23, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Night in Dublin 2023 with The Wild Murphy's at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 23-Saturday, March 25, 2.30pm & 7.30pm:

All Shook Up with Elvis songs at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 24, 10.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with rock-pop band MFOR at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, March 24-Saturday, March 25, 7.45pm:

Gulliver’s Travels at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Howlin' Mat and Dave Speight at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert including Rimsky-Korsakov, Schubert and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

The Fisher Singers present their Spring Concert in St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate with the Senior Choir of St John Fisher Catholic High School performing two of Handel’s Coronation Anthems, John Rutter’s Gloria and more.

Tickets available on the door or via 01423 503467or 07958665410.

Saturday, March 25, 3.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live acoustic music with Lee Douglas at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society with three international singers (Alice Coote, Robert Murray and James Platt) perform Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at Ripon Cathedral.

Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Clearwater Creedence Revival + Joe Martin at Ripley Town Hall.

Tickets from www.ripleylive.com

Sunday, March 26:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live Sunday music with the Bare Jams at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 26, 3.00pm:

Live music with The Undatables at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 26, 11.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Japanese violinist Coco Tomita performing Poulenc, Beethoven, Ravel, Janáček and Clara Schumann at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 26, 6.00pm:

Alice’s Adventures and Dancing Favourites – Lynton Dance Presents at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, March 27, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society present Harrogate on Film from the archives at the Odeon.

Non-members welcome - cashless payments only. Also matinee at 2.30pm.

Monday, March 27-Tuesday, March 28, various times:

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's Tales From Acorn Wood at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, March 28, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate. Guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us

Wednesday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Robertson – Bond! – An Unauthorised Parody at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 29, 7.30pm:Tubular Bells -50th Anniversary Live Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Feast of Fiddles Spring Tour 2022 at Masham Town Hall including Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Tom Leary (Joe Brown Band) and Garry Blakeley (Band of Two).Tickets are available from the box office at 01765 680200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, March 30, 7.30pm:

Paul Young - Behind the Lens at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 30, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Alasdair Beckett-King, Lost Voice Guy, Nina Gilligan and Micky P Kerr at The Sample Room, Roosters Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, March 31, 2.30pm & 7.30pm:

John Godber Company in association with Harrogate Theatre presents Living on Fresh Air at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 31, 7.45pm:

When We Died with Alexandra Donnachie at Harrogate Studio Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, March 31, 7.30pm:

Alchemy Live – Dire Straits Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, March 31, 7.30pm:

Billy Ocean 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, April 1-Sunday, April 2, 6.30pm:

The Last Dragon – Kids Aloud at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 1, 8.30pm:

Live rock music with Hell Fire Jack and Jaw at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, April 3, 6.45pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Hive (15) season finale social at the Odeon.

Tuesday, April 4, 7.30pm:

Dave Gorman – Powerpoint to the People at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, April 7, 8.00pm:

Frazer Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, April 14, 7.30pm: