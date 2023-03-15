This week's essential what's on guide to shows and concerts in Harrogate district in March 2023

Thursday, March 16, 7.30pm:

Menopause The Musical 2 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, March 16, 8.00pm:Ray Bradshaw’s new stand-up comedy show Deaf Com 1 at Harrogate Theatre.

Comedian Tom Allen – Completely show comes to the Royal Hall, Harrogate on Sunday, March 19.

Most Popular

Thursday, March 16-Saturday, March 18, 6.30pm & 7.45pm:Harrogate Youth Theatre 15+ performs Blank Page at Harrogate Library.

Friday, March 17, 10.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music from covers band Hollywood Tricks at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, March 17, 9.00pm:

Classic rock covers with The 88s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showman Live presents The Greatest Magician at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 18, 8.30pm:

Classic 80s hits from The Motives (Soft Cell, Depeche Mode, Dexys and more) at Bilton WMC, Harrogate.

Non members welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, March 18, 9.00pm:

Live music from Jimbob at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 18, 7.00pm:

Harrogate Community Choir Festival at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, March 18, 2.00pm & 7.00pm:

Curtain Call 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

A choral concert ‘Gloria’ featuring Francis Poulenc’s Gloria and Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb with Vocalis Chamber Choir at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets from www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk

Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

Music and Mirth concert with The Wesley Singers at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Tickets include refreshments (accompanied children free), available from Lynda 07932 672615 and on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, March 19, 9.00pm:

Live music from three-piece Leeds band Beer Snobs at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 19, 8.00pm:

Comedian Tom Allen – Completely at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, March 19, 7.30pm:

The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom’s Social bar, Harrogate with raffle and prizes.

Thursday, March 23, 2.00pm:

An Afternoon with Paul Martin (Flog it!) for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, March 23, 7.30pm:

One Night in Dublin 2023 with The Wild Murphy's at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 23-Saturday, March 25, 2.30pm & 7.30pm:

All Shook Up with Elvis songs at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, March 24-Saturday, March 25, 7.45pm:

Gulliver’s Travels at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

Live music with Howlin' Mat and Dave Speight at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert including Rimsky-Korsakov, Schubert and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fisher Singers present their Spring Concert in St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate with the Senior Choir of St John Fisher Catholic High School performing two of Handel’s Coronation Anthems, John Rutter’s Gloria and more.

Tickets available on the door or via 01423 503467or 07958665410.

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society with three international singers (Alice Coote, Robert Murray and James Platt) perform Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at Ripon Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk

Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Clearwater Creedence Revival + Joe Martin at Ripley Town Hall.

Tickets from www.ripleylive.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, March 26, 11.00pm:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Japanese violinist Coco Tomita performing Poulenc, Beethoven, Ravel, Janáček and Clara Schumann at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 26, 6.00pm:

Alice’s Adventures and Dancing Favourites – Lynton Dance Presents at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, March 27, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society present Harrogate on Film from the archives at the Odeon.

Non-members welcome - cashless payments only. Also matinee at 2.30pm.

Monday, March 27-Tuesday, March 28, various times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's Tales From Acorn Wood at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Gavin Robertson – Bond! – An Unauthorised Parody at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tubular Bells – 50th Anniversary Live Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Feast of Fiddles Spring Tour 2022 at Masham Town Hall including Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Tom Leary (Joe Brown Band) and Garry Blakeley (Band of Two).

Tickets are available from the box office at 01765 680200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, March 30, 7.30pm:

Paul Young - Behind the Lens at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 30, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Alasdair Beckett-King, Lost Voice Guy, Nina Gilligan and Micky P Kerr at The Sample Room, Roosters Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, March 31, 7.30pm:

Alchemy Live – Dire Straits Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, March 31, 7.30pm: