This is your ultimate guide to the Coronation events happening in Harrogate on Sunday

Residents in the Harrogate district will join millions of people across the country to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th May 2023, 11:04 BST- 2 min read

The day of ceremony and pageantry on Saturday saw the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, along with his wife Camilla who was crowned as Queen Camilla.

There are plenty of events taking place across our district on Sunday to celebrate this historic event and here is what is happening…

The Big Coronation Celebration - Valley Gardens – 10am till 7pm

There are plenty of events taking place across Harrogate on Sunday to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles IIIThere are plenty of events taking place across Harrogate on Sunday to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III
    A party-in-the-park offering films on a big screen, plenty of family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides and an artisan market courtesy of Little Bird Made.

    For more information, visit https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/the-big-coronation-celebration

    Harrogate BID - DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa

    Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is hosting a fun-filled family celebration event to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

    The free event will offer a host of entertainment including the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green.

    Families and friends are invited to come along, pitch up their picnic blankets and deckchairs, and enjoy the right ‘royal’ affair.

    For more information, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/kings-coronation/

    Coronation Weekend - RHS Garden Harlow Carr – 1pm till 4pm

    RHS Garden Harlow Carr is hosting a weekend of live music in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

    As part of the 'Coronation Weekend', they will be hosting ‘The Coronation Big Lunch’ on Sunday, where you can bring a picnic to enjoy alongside an afternoon full of spectacular live music.

    For more information, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/viewevent?EFID=3204&ESRC=CMS

    The Kirk Deighton Coronation Celebration – Kirk Deighton Cricket Club

    Everyone is welcome to the village cricket club for an afternoon of food, drink and entertainment to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

    Guests are welcome to bring a picnic, but BBQ food is also available.

    The Bay Horse will also provide a pop up bar, and other drinks are available in the pavilion.

    For more information, visit https://coronation.gov.uk/event/the-kirk-deighton-coronation-celebration/

    Coronation Big Lunch – North Rigton Village Garden

    For more information, visit https://www.northrigton.org/

    Kings Coronation Weekend - Rudding Park Hotel – 7pm onwards

    Experience an outdoor live screening of the Coronation Concert from Windsor Castle in the relaxed setting of Rudding Park gardens.

    Your ticket includes one item of food and a bar will be available to purchase drinks so bring a chair, rug or blanket and relax on the lawn to soak up the atmosphere.

    For more information, visit https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/coronation-weekend/

    If there is an event that you would like adding to this list, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

