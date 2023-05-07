This is your ultimate guide to the Coronation events happening in Harrogate on Sunday

The day of ceremony and pageantry on Saturday saw the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, along with his wife Camilla who was crowned as Queen Camilla.

There are plenty of events taking place across our district on Sunday to celebrate this historic event and here is what is happening…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Coronation Celebration - Valley Gardens – 10am till 7pm

There are plenty of events taking place across Harrogate on Sunday to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

Most Popular

A party-in-the-park offering films on a big screen, plenty of family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides and an artisan market courtesy of Little Bird Made.

For more information, visit https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/the-big-coronation-celebration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate BID - DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is hosting a fun-filled family celebration event to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The free event will offer a host of entertainment including the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green.

Families and friends are invited to come along, pitch up their picnic blankets and deckchairs, and enjoy the right ‘royal’ affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/kings-coronation/

Coronation Weekend - RHS Garden Harlow Carr – 1pm till 4pm

RHS Garden Harlow Carr is hosting a weekend of live music in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

As part of the 'Coronation Weekend', they will be hosting ‘The Coronation Big Lunch’ on Sunday, where you can bring a picnic to enjoy alongside an afternoon full of spectacular live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/viewevent?EFID=3204&ESRC=CMS

The Kirk Deighton Coronation Celebration – Kirk Deighton Cricket Club

Everyone is welcome to the village cricket club for an afternoon of food, drink and entertainment to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Guests are welcome to bring a picnic, but BBQ food is also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bay Horse will also provide a pop up bar, and other drinks are available in the pavilion.

For more information, visit https://coronation.gov.uk/event/the-kirk-deighton-coronation-celebration/

Coronation Big Lunch – North Rigton Village Garden

For more information, visit https://www.northrigton.org/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Coronation Weekend - Rudding Park Hotel – 7pm onwards

Experience an outdoor live screening of the Coronation Concert from Windsor Castle in the relaxed setting of Rudding Park gardens.

Your ticket includes one item of food and a bar will be available to purchase drinks so bring a chair, rug or blanket and relax on the lawn to soak up the atmosphere.

For more information, visit https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/coronation-weekend/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad