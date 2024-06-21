This is when and where you can see the Red Arrows fly over the Harrogate district today
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the Military Airshows website, the Red Arrows are expected to pass over Markington, Wormald Green and Burton Leonard at 3:14pm.
It is part of their journey from RAF Waddington to Prestwick Airport in Scotland to attend an air show.
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Waddington.
Formed in 1964, their flypasts have become must-see events, and the displays often grace major national commemorations.
For a full schedule and a map of the route, visit https://www.military-airshows.co.uk/press24/redarrowsschedule2024.htm
If you manage to spot the Red Arrows flying over the Harrogate district this afternoon, send in your photos and videos to [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.