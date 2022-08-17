This is what to expect when Starbeck Show returns this weekend in Harrogate

Taking place this Saturday at Starbeck Methodist Church hall, hopes are high this Starbeck in Bloom-organised event will reach the high standards of last year's show.The aim is to at least match last year’s near record of 60 exhibitors and 400 exhibits, said summer show organiser Brian Coop.

There are also hopes the event will offer a warm welcome to residents from new estates on Bogs Lane and the Kingsley area and act as a community meeting point.Among the classes will be fruit and vegetables, flowers, cakes and pastries, preserves, handicraft, photography, children’s classes up to 11 years.It has been another busy year for Starbeck in Bloom with the Platinum Jubilee, the return of Yorkshire in Bloom and the Garden Competition.Sponsored by Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate, the event runs from 11.30am to 3pm with filled rolls, cake and drinks available.