This is the full breakdown of timings for the Great Knaresborough Bed Race this year

It’s become a legendary fixture of the Knaresborough calendar, and the Harrogate district’s as a whole - not to mention the thousands of visitors it attracts from across the country.

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race is a much-loved institution, and deservedly so. We take a look at the full timings for this year’s event...

9am to 11am - Gathering of beds in the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.

11am - Judging begins of the best-dressed beds in the castle grounds.

12pm - The announcement of the best-dressed beds competition winners in the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.

12pm - The opening of attractions at Conyngham Hall fields, including amusements, fete, charity stalls, bars and food.

1pm - Parade: Starting from Castlegate, the parade of decorated beds, bands, floats, dancing and marching groups will parade through Knaresborough town centre to Conyngham Hall. Judging of the most entertaining teams is staged as the teams pass down the High Street.

2.45pm - Bed Race welcome ceremony at Conyngham Hall Ffelds by the Mayor of Knaresborough.

3pm - Bed Race starts - teams set off at intervals of a few seconds.

3.15pm to 4pm - Bed Race finishers Arrive at the finishing line.

5pm - Presentation of prizes: the announcement of winners and display of times.