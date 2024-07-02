This is the essential guide for shows, gigs and comedy events in Harrogate district in the next seven days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thinking of going to a gig, a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for what’s happening in July.

Thursday, July 4- Sunday, July 7:

Ripon Theatre Festival presents various shows including Newby Hall hosting a performance of The Adventures of Doctor Doolittle on July 6 at 5.30pm.

Thursday, July 4-September 29:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July 6: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 4, 12:30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighten up your Thursday lunchbreak with a free Lunchtime Live session with Josh Ozturk at the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 4, 7:30pm:

The UK’s top satirical showgirls Burlesque return to Harrogate at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens.

Plus Silent Disco 9:45pm.

Friday, July 5, 9pm:

Live music with The Alex Fawcett Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, July 5, 11am:

Join Switzerland-based Cellist and Young Musician James Morley in the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Friday, July 5, 7:30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contemporary soul singer Mica Sefia and her band will join HIF at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 6-Sunday, July 7:

Odyssey Video Games Festival at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 6, 11am-4pm:

Starbeck Festival with live music from MFOR, DJ Trev and more at Belmont Field, Harrogate. Free entry.

Saturday, July 6, 8pm

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Stephen Bailey, Allyson June Smith and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 6-Sunday, July 7:

Science, Shakespeare, dancing and drumming at the Children’s Festival, in the Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 6, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punjabi Roots Party make their return to Harrogate for their Speigeltent debut, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 7, 7:30pm:

The Maxwell Quartet perform a programme of folk music with a smattering of classical favourites at Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 10, 8pm:

Sarah Millican - Late Bloomer at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 10, 7.30pm:

Classical violinist Esther Abrami plays at The Crown Hotel as part of Harrogate Music Festival.

Thursday, July 11, 11am:

Classical pianist Amiri Harewood closes Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musicians Series at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 11, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwins Salon North brings Resonant Voices to the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 11, 8pm:

A candlelit concert with Apollo 5 at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 13, 7.30pm:

Violin and guitar duo Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Plínio Fernandes at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 18-Sunday, July 21:

The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival returns bringing the biggest name in crime fiction to The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 19, 6pm:

Roosters Brewing Co hosts Beer Garden Trackside Sessions with Jake Pattinson, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, July 21: