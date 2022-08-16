Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Luna Cinema, in partnership with Little Moons, is back to celebrate its 15th consecutive year of open-air cinema nationally with a brand-new programme that promises an epic summer of cinema under the stars.

Starting next week, the programme in the beautiful grounds of Harewood House will feature a line up of both classic and new film favourites back on the big screen after lockdown.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We’re hugely excited to announce our 2022 season, and our 15th consecutive year of bringing people together through the magical experience of cinema under the stars.

"We’ve spent the winter devising what we believe to be our greatest cinema season yet, with a line-up of films and venues that will make for the perfect summer’s evening out – and just at a time when cinema really feels like it’s making a triumphant return in the post-pandemic world.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the inclusion of films like West Side Story, Grease and Elvis, alongside every classic film you can imagine, the films at Harewood House will offer something for everyone.”

Outdoor film fans can enjoy the nation’s favourite mochi ice cream Little Moons, at the screenings courtesy of Little Moons, headline partner with The Luna Cinema for the upcoming season.

Ticket holders are also welcome to bring along their own picnic and seating during the season at the magnificent stately home.

Ross Farquhar, Marketing Director at Little Moons, said: “We’re so excited to have Little Moons at The Luna Cinema this summer. What better way to enjoy a good film on a hot summer’s evening than with your favourite mochi ice cream

The Luna Cinema was founded in 2008 by George Wood with a showing of Some Like It Hot at Dulwich Park in South London.

In 2020, in reaction to the pandemic, the Luna team launched The Luna Drive In Cinema, establishing it as the UK’s largest-ever drive in cinema, playing to over 150,000 cars throughout the year.

Embracing the nostalgia of classic drive in – with waiting staff on skates bringing food to customers’ vehicles - it also incorporates state of the art technology in the form of a unique in-car wireless speaker solution, full HD giant screens and a web-based food ordering system.

In 2022 The Luna Cinema will bring more than 150 screenings to over 40 outdoor locations around the UK.

Film dates at Harewood House are as follows:

Tuesday, August 23, 8.15pm: Elvis (Baz Luhrmann’s new, visually spectacular biopic on the king of rock n roll starring Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge and Tom Hanks).

Wednesday, August 24, 8.15pm: Grease (Ever-popular 1978 musical starring the late Olivia Newton John and John Travolta).

Thursday, August 25, 8.15pm: West Side Story (Steven Spielberg’s stunning recent remake of the classic 1957 musical written by Leonard Bernstein).

The Luna Cinema screening will be located on the North Lawn in front of Harewood House.

Cinema-goers can access the event site via the main entrance to the stately home.