Thirty thousand visitors expected as much-loved Harrogate Autumn Flower Show returns to Newby Hall

Growers from across the country are preparing the fruits of their labour for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show later this month.

Attracting more than 30,000 visitors over three days, the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall brings together hundreds of exhibitors, competitors and volunteers – celebrating the very best in fresh produce and flowers.

The Incredible Edible pavilion will be ripe with displays of perfectly grown seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables as growers compete across scores of classes to take home the honours.

Returning will be the giant veg competition alongside the National Onion Championships – firm favourites with visitors to the show.

New for this year is The Makers Table, showcasing the benefits of growing your own and homesteading – the art of self-sufficiency.

Experts will demonstrate the use of edible flowers and how to pickle and preserve, as well as infused oils and vinegars.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is organised by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS) and this year there is a particular focus on inspiring the next generation of growers.

Creative workshops will give children the chance to create their own posy, plant a mini garden plot and build a bug hotel to encourage garden insects.

Award-winning author, horticulturist and homesteader Stephanie Hafferty will host The Makers Table with demonstrations across all three days.

She will be joined with other experts including Sarah Richardson of Leafy Couture who will demonstrate the art of floristry using homegrown flowers and plants.

The popular Northern Championships, hosted by the Northern branch of the National Vegetable Society, will again showcase produce grown on allotments, in gardens or by amateur clubs.

Dorothy Ambridge, Secretary of the West Yorkshire District Association of the National Vegetable Society, said: “Most of our members enter the classes with high quality, in-season vegetables.

"There will be everything from cabbages, onions and leeks to lettuce, potatoes and peas.

“There is such pleasure in going out and picking fresh from a plant such as peas from the pod.

“You can’t get fresher and it’s a real sense of achievement.”

Hilary Dodson, Co-ordinator of the Fruit Show, is expecting bumper entries across this year’s fruit classes.

She said: “The pear crop this year has been amazing because of the warm and dry weather.

"I’m also hoping for large entries in dessert and cooking apples, plums and gages as well as in soft fruit and grapes.

"It’s been totally bountiful this year.”

There are two classes for head gardeners from some of Yorkshire’s well-known estates - a large basket of fruit for presentation and a fruit-inspired table centre.

These classes are intended to showcase the produce of the estates where the gardeners work.

Additional show highlights include the magnificent floral displays in the Grand Floral Pavilion, the return of the popular Human Gardener and Grow Live! stages and stunning floral arrangements throughout Newby Hall’s magnificent Adam interiors.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will take place from Friday 19 till Sunday 21 at Newby Hall in Ripon.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/