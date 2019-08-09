These Love Island stars are coming to Harrogate over next six weeks

Following a £380,000 refurbishment, The Viper Rooms in Harrogate is celebrating its relaunch by inviting six stars of the popular reality series Love Island to the venue.

Visitors to The Viper Rooms for five dates in August and September have the chance to meet some of the contestants of the ITV2 series.

Starting with A level results night on Thursday, August 15, last year's winner Jack Fincham will be there for a meet and greet.

On August 23, Curtis Pritchard will be visiting and on August 29 there will be the chance to see Tommy Fury and Anton Danyluk.

Next month Michael Griffiths will be there for a meet and greet on September 5 and visitors will have the chance to meet Molly-Mae on September 28.

The live appearances follow a major refurbishment at the venue. Paul Kinsey, the owner of the Viper Rooms, said: "This investment in entertainment continues our history of bringing Harrogate the acts they want to see.

"No other venue in Yorkshire is hosting as many of the Love Island crew as we are and we are proud to be hosting such high profile acts."

For more details of the Love Island Party season and ticket offers 2019 contact sarahkinsey@harewoodgroup.co.uk or see www.theviperrooms.com