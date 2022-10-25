These are the events on this week in Harrogate district for October and November plus the top shows

The 10th Anniversary Concert by Nidderdale Community Orchestra will take place on Sunday, November 6 at 4.00pm.

Until December 23:

108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Until January 8, 2023:

The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Thursday, October 27, 7.00pm:

Roosters Comedy Club hosted by Micky P Kerr at Roosters Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, November 4, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, November 4, 7.30pm:

Fundraiser with the fabulous Fisher Singers at All Saints Church, Ripley.

Saturday, November 5, 7.30pm:

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra 2022 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, November 6, 2.00pm:

Music from Wounded Bear and Rufus Beckett at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 6, 4.00pm:

10th Anniversary Concert by Nidderdale Community Orchestra, performing Mozart, Rossini, Schubert, Haydn, Morricone a new work ‘The Nidderdale Suite’ at Bishopgate and Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.

Monday, November 7, 1.00pm:

Lunchtime Recital with Elisabeth Llewellyn (soprano) and Simon Lepper (piano) at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Friday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Show of Hands 2022 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:

Winter Concert with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra performing Shostakovich, Tomasi and Schubert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:

Ripon Live Music presents Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Trio at Ripon Arts Hub.

Sunday, November 13, 7.00pm:

A Trio of Magnificats – Harrogate Choral Society at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Wednesday, November 16, 7.00pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Historian Alison Weir – Queens of the Age of Chivalry at Ripon Library.

Tickets from Festival Box Office on 01765 605508 and from The Little Ripon Bookshop or call 01765 606689.

Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:

Moon Dust Theatre presents...a magical,hilarious and visually striking new show The Winged Finger of Knaresborough at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.

