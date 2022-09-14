These are the 12 essential things to do in Harrogate according to Tripadvisor - how many have you ticked off?

News you can trust since 1836
We reveal 12 essential things to do in Harrogate according to Tripadvisor - but how many have you ticked off?

There is so much to see and do across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the most essential things to do.

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:25 pm

Looking for something to do on your day off and don’t want to travel far?

1. Valley Gardens

The Valley Gardens is a beautiful park in Low Harrogate, perfect for a relaxed stroll or for a family day out. It is an English Heritage Grade II Listed Garden covering 17 acres of park-land, themed gardens, floral displays, historic buildings and leisure activities.

Photo: Archives

2. Brimham Rocks

Brimham Rocks are an amazing collection of weird and wonderful rock formations. It is a great day out for families, climbers and those who love the outdoors.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Find specially designed gardens reflecting the Yorkshire landscape with trails, a log maze and tea rooms at RHS Garden Harlow Carr.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Nidderdale Llamas

A unique interactive fun activity based on a family working farm in Nidderdale which offers llama trekking and llama/alpaca experiences in the beautiful countryside.

Photo: Archives

