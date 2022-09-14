These are the 12 essential things to do in Harrogate according to Tripadvisor - how many have you ticked off?

Looking for something to do on your day off and don’t want to travel far?
Here are the 12 essential things to do in Harrogate according to Tripadvisor - but how many have you ticked off?
1. Valley Gardens
The Valley Gardens is a beautiful park in Low Harrogate, perfect for a relaxed stroll or for a family day out. It is an English Heritage Grade II Listed Garden covering 17 acres of park-land, themed gardens, floral displays, historic buildings and leisure activities.
Photo: Archives
2. Brimham Rocks
Brimham Rocks are an amazing collection of weird and wonderful rock formations. It is a great day out for families, climbers and those who love the outdoors.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. RHS Garden Harlow Carr
Find specially designed gardens reflecting the Yorkshire landscape with trails, a log maze and tea rooms at RHS Garden Harlow Carr.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Nidderdale Llamas
A unique interactive fun activity based on a family working farm in Nidderdale which offers llama trekking and llama/alpaca experiences in the beautiful countryside.
Photo: Archives