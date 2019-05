One for all lovers of Pokémon... Harrogate's GAME store is hosting a Pokémon card trading day this weekend.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 26, 11am to 2.30pm.

The store on Cambridge Road tweeted: "This weekend we have a Pokemon trading day on Sunday! Bring your Pokemon cards in and get trading! 11am till 2.30pm! We also have lots of Pokemon cards available! #game #harrogate #gaming #pokemon."