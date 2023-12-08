The wonderful Knot Another Choir is set to fly the flag for Knaresborough at the highest level

A Knaresborough choir that flies the flag for the town but remains an ‘unsung hero’ is looking forward to a busy festive season.

Knot Another Choir, which is to represent Knaresborough at the prestigious and international Manchester Annual Choral Competition next year, is full of hard working individuals who support the community and entertain at many functions and concerts.=

After recently performing at the Christmas Food and Gift Fair at Ripon Cathedral and the Living North Christmas Fair at York Racecourse, the talented group of Knaresborough singers is preparing for the following events:

Saturday, December 9: Concert at Knaresborough United Reformed Church, 7pm.

Knaresborough's Knot Another Choir at the Christmas Food and Gift Fair at Ripon Cathedral. (Picture contributed)

Sunday, December 17: Candlelit Service at The Church of Christ the Consoler on the Newby Hall Estate, 4.30pm

This free event will feature carols and readings then the Knot Another Choir will be doing a 20-minute set of their Christmas material.

Thursday December 21: St John’s Parish Church Knaresborough, 7pm.

Called It’s Good News! It’s Gospel, It’s Knot Another Choir, this will be a fundraising event for The Variety Club of Yorkshire.

Knot Another Choir will be joined by guests The Dales Pop Choir and Freddie Cleary.

Saturday, February 10, 2024: A Charity Concert at Trinity Church, Knaresborough in aid of Asthma + British Lung UK.

Sunday, March 3, 2024: The Manchester Annual Choral Competition at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Knot Another Choir is now taking more bookings for 2024.

If you would it to perform at your event, email [email protected]