The Winter Gardens in Harrogate is set to feature on a new northern tour of J D Wetherspoon pubs
The Winter Gardens, on Parliament Street, will be the penultimate stop on the northern tour of J D Wetherspoon pubs, which is being run by operator MyUKTour.
Renowned for its impressive Victorian architecture, The Winter Gardens features a glass roof, stone columns and imperial marble. The pub’s famous staircase was recently awarded the coveted title of “Spoons’ best staircase”.
Constructed in the 19th century, the building was originally designed as an entertainment venue. The architecture of The Winter Gardens reflects the opulence of a bygone era, making it one of the most visually impressive venues in the JD Wetherspoon franchise.
Andrew Wills, owner of MyUKTour, said: “Originally constructed as an entertainment venue in the 19th century, The Winter Gardens was designed to provide year-round indoor leisure spaces for people to enjoy concerts, dances and social events.
“The venue is architecturally stunning and features a grand glass roof, which is a hallmark of Victorian design.
“Over the years, as the demand for such entertainment venues waned, The Winter Gardens has undergone several changes in use.
“Since it was originally built, the venue has been transformed into a theatre, a cinema and a bingo hall.
“When Wetherspoons acquired the site, they retained much of its original splendour, carefully restoring and highlighting its historic features.
“Today, The Winter Gardens serves as a splendid reminder of the Victorian era’s social and architectural ambitions, offering visitors to enjoy a piece of history while relaxing in one of Britain’s most iconic pubs.”
For more information, visit https://myuktour.co.uk/uktours/tours-of-england/JD-Wetherspoon-Tour-North/
