The Queen: The Flooring Show confirms it will be closed on Monday in respect of Her Majesty’s funeral

In a statement, Harrogate Convention Centre and Ocean Media Group Limited, said: “The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has deeply saddened Harrogate Convention Centre and Ocean Media Group Limited.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family during this difficult time.

The venue will follow government guidance received over the weekend and supports the decision of The Flooring Show to close the event on Monday September 19, until after the conclusion of the funeral service.

The Harrogate Convention Centre is set to host The Flooring Show this weekend

“We thank venue staff, organisers, exhibitors, and delegates for their support during this unprecedented time.”

The Flooring Show is the country’s market leading event dedicated to the flooring industry.

Thousands of retailers, contractors, distributors, fitters, designers and developers are expected to attend this years show at Harrogate Convention Centre from 18 till 20 September.