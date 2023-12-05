The perfect musical Christmas treat with Harrogate's superb Vocalis choir at St Wilfrid's Church

A popular Harrogate chamber choir is set to present a feast of Christmas music old and new in the town’s most beautiful church as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vocalis Chamber Choir with their Musical Director Alex Kyle will be holding their Christmas concert Christmas is Coming at St Wilfrid’s Church on Duchy Road in Harrogate on Sunday, December 17 at 3pm.

For this festive event at Harrogate’s only Grade 1 listed building, Vocalis is delighted to be joined by St Aidan’s Church of England High School Chamber Choir, their conductor Jo Leonard and organist Peter Brand, assistant organist at St Wilfrid’s Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vocalis will sing a selection of Christmas music from 16th century composers including Byrd, Weelkes and Aleotti to 20th and 21st Century composersincluding Howells, Warlock, Beamish and Pallant.

Most Popular

Vocalis Chamber Choir with their Musical Director Alex Kyle will be holding their Christmas concert Christmas is Coming at St Wilfrid’s Church. (Picture contributed)

Mark Pallant was Director of Music at St Aidan’s High School for 19 years and is now a member of Vocalis.

His setting of O Radix Jesse is stunning, and Vocalis, which was formed, as Harrogate Chamber Singers, in 1974, is delighted to perform this carol with him.

St Aidan’s Chamber Choir will sing settings by Vaughan Williams, John Rutter and Dan Forrest, as well as joining Vocalis for Lauridsen’s superb O Magnum Mysterium and traditional audience favourites including Willcocks’ Sussex Carol.

Refreshments will be available following the performance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £12 adults, £6 students and free for under-19s and carers accompanying people requiring assistance.