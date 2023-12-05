The perfect musical Christmas treat with Harrogate's superb Vocalis choir at St Wilfrid's Church
Vocalis Chamber Choir with their Musical Director Alex Kyle will be holding their Christmas concert Christmas is Coming at St Wilfrid’s Church on Duchy Road in Harrogate on Sunday, December 17 at 3pm.
For this festive event at Harrogate’s only Grade 1 listed building, Vocalis is delighted to be joined by St Aidan’s Church of England High School Chamber Choir, their conductor Jo Leonard and organist Peter Brand, assistant organist at St Wilfrid’s Church.
Vocalis will sing a selection of Christmas music from 16th century composers including Byrd, Weelkes and Aleotti to 20th and 21st Century composersincluding Howells, Warlock, Beamish and Pallant.
Mark Pallant was Director of Music at St Aidan’s High School for 19 years and is now a member of Vocalis.
His setting of O Radix Jesse is stunning, and Vocalis, which was formed, as Harrogate Chamber Singers, in 1974, is delighted to perform this carol with him.
St Aidan’s Chamber Choir will sing settings by Vaughan Williams, John Rutter and Dan Forrest, as well as joining Vocalis for Lauridsen’s superb O Magnum Mysterium and traditional audience favourites including Willcocks’ Sussex Carol.
Refreshments will be available following the performance
Tickets cost £12 adults, £6 students and free for under-19s and carers accompanying people requiring assistance.
Tickets are available from choir members, on the door or at: https://www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk/