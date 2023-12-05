News you can trust since 1836
The perfect musical Christmas treat with Harrogate's superb Vocalis choir at St Wilfrid's Church

A popular Harrogate chamber choir is set to present a feast of Christmas music old and new in the town’s most beautiful church as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT
Vocalis Chamber Choir with their Musical Director Alex Kyle will be holding their Christmas concert Christmas is Coming at St Wilfrid’s Church on Duchy Road in Harrogate on Sunday, December 17 at 3pm.

For this festive event at Harrogate’s only Grade 1 listed building, Vocalis is delighted to be joined by St Aidan’s Church of England High School Chamber Choir, their conductor Jo Leonard and organist Peter Brand, assistant organist at St Wilfrid’s Church.

Vocalis will sing a selection of Christmas music from 16th century composers including Byrd, Weelkes and Aleotti to 20th and 21st Century composersincluding Howells, Warlock, Beamish and Pallant.

    Vocalis Chamber Choir with their Musical Director Alex Kyle will be holding their Christmas concert Christmas is Coming at St Wilfrid’s Church. (Picture contributed)Vocalis Chamber Choir with their Musical Director Alex Kyle will be holding their Christmas concert Christmas is Coming at St Wilfrid’s Church. (Picture contributed)
    Mark Pallant was Director of Music at St Aidan’s High School for 19 years and is now a member of Vocalis.

    His setting of O Radix Jesse is stunning, and Vocalis, which was formed, as Harrogate Chamber Singers, in 1974, is delighted to perform this carol with him.

    St Aidan’s Chamber Choir will sing settings by Vaughan Williams, John Rutter and Dan Forrest, as well as joining Vocalis for Lauridsen’s superb O Magnum Mysterium and traditional audience favourites including Willcocks’ Sussex Carol.

    Refreshments will be available following the performance

    Tickets cost £12 adults, £6 students and free for under-19s and carers accompanying people requiring assistance.

    Tickets are available from choir members, on the door or at: https://www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk/

