The man, the myth, the legend: Incredible Tim Stedman is back in Harrogate Theatre panto for the 23rd year running

Packed with sparkle, silliness, and side-splitting jokes, Harrogate Theatre’s magical pantomime is always the hit of the festive season with children, families and schools across the district.

Now the theatre has announced who will be starring in this year’s pantomime Dick Whittington.

The big news is that, making an exciting return will be ever-popular comic actor Tim Stedman bringing laughs a plenty with slapstick and mayhem as he plays Idle Jack.

Harrogate Theatre panto legend Tim Stedman who will star in Dick Whittington this year. (Picture contributed)

It’s amazing to think that the talented Tim first appeared in Harrogate Theatre’s annual panto in 2000 in Sleeping Beauty.

For this year’s show he will perform alongside a talented cast, including two local actors who went to school together.

Naail Ishaq will the hero Dick Whittington himself while Faye Weerasinghe will play the heroine Alice Fitzwarren.

Having met at St Aidan’s High School, this will be the first time they appear on the Harrogate Theatre stage together, though they are no strangers to it individually.

Faye appeared in Full English in 2021 and blew audiences away with her appearances as Angela in Abigail’s Party and Mrs Manningham in Gaslight in the 2022 Rep season.

Naail has delighted audiences with his cheeky charm in Harrogate Theatre’s immersive productions of Our Gate and 122 Love Stories.

Most recently he was the assistant director and understudy on Aladdin.

Naail said: “I feel incredibly grateful to have been part of Harrogate Theatre for so many years and to now play a leading role in a show I have loved for so long is indescribable.”

Importantly, making a welcome return to the panto stage will be the villain everyone loves to hate as Michael Lambourne takes on the role of the deliciously evil King Rat.

He proved he was bad to the bone as Abbanazar last year and Harrogate Theatre says it can’t wait to see what happens this year when he’s feeling ratty.

Three of the cast will be making their Harrogate Theatre debuts.

Harry Wyatt will be cooking up mischief as Sarah the Cook.

Anna Campkin will delight audiences as Tammy the Cat.Shannon Rewcroft will bring the sparkle to Fairy Bowbells.

The annual panto is as important to Harrogate Theatre as it is to audiences.

The production takes nearly 12 months to create and more than 15,000 working hours to get from planning to launch - page to stage.

But it’s well worth the effort, as it boosts the theatre’a finances.

With the cast in place to send Dick Whittington on the adventure of a lifetime we have an exclusive offer for audiences attending on opening weekend.

All bookers to performances on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26 will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a private theatre tour with members of the cast in January.

This exclusive money can’t buy prize will give you a unique opportunity to meet the cast and see the elaborate sets and costumes close up.

With tickets selling fast for weekends and festive dates now is the time to get the best seats with the best value.

