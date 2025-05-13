The Harrogate district What’s On guide to shows and events in May/June 2025

Thinking of going to a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to May 2025.

Thursday, May 15-June 14:

Between Worlds exhibition by Beth Holmes at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 15-October 5:

May 14-17: Knaresborough Players at Frazer Theatre.

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 14-17, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, May 15, 9pm :

Live music with Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate

Thursday, May 15, 7.30pm:

Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, May 16, 9pm:

Live music with The 88s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 16, 7pm:

Harrogate & District Soroptimists presents An Evening with Caroline Hawley BBC TV Personality and Expert Auctioneer at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, May 16, 7.30pm:

Pinch Punch presents Locomotive for Murder – The Improvised Whodunnit at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 17, 8.30pm:

Live ska, punk, New Wave with Chequered Past at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 17, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 17, 6.30pm:

Open Mic Night At The Worlds End, Knaresborough.

Sunday, May 18, 3pm:

Live music with Pearl at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 18, 6pm:

Live music with the Pete Oliver Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 18, 9pm:

Live music with Big Joe Bones at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 21, 7.30pm:

An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 22-23, 7.30pm:

A Medieval Murder Mystery Play at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard, near Ripon. Tickets from wegottickets.com

Thursday, May 22, 7.30pm:

Glitterbomb Dancers present PopOdyssey inspired by Homer at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, May 22, 10pm:

A Ride Owt with ex-British Championship winner and professional motorcyclist James Whitham for Yorkshire Children’s Charity at Grantley Hall, Ripon.

Friday, May 23, 7.30pm:

Live stadium rock covers with Platinum at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, May 23, 7.45pm:

Comedian Matt Price: Raging Bill at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, May 24-26,10am:

Teas, lunches and homemade cakes at dog-friendly Fewston hall.

All proceeds on sat and sun to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Friends of Birstwith School.

Saturday, May 24, 7pm:

Live music with Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, Ripon. Tickets from the village hall.

Saturday, May 24-25, 1pm:

There’s a Monster In Your Show at Harrogate Theatre. Also 3pm.

Wednesday, May 28-31, 2.30pm:

Just Between Ourselves by Alan Ayckbourn at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7.30pm.

Thursday, May 29, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and more at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 29, 11am:

Hans Christian Andersen’s Last Unicorn Airways at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Also 2pm.

Friday, May 30, 7.30pm:

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 4, 7.30pm:

Rory Bremner – Making an Impression at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 5, 7.45pm:

A Mindfell Production in Association with the Theatre by the Lake presents The Dreamtime Fellrunner at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Sound Connections with guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:

Gavin Robertson presents Is That a Whip in Your Hand? spoof at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 6, 7.30pm:

Direct from the West End, Sweet Caroline, the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 7, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Jeff Innocent, Chris Washington and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 7, 3pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Reflections featuring Brahms and more at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.

Tuesday, June 10-14, 2pm:

Harrogate Operatic Players present The Witches of Eastwick – A Musical Comedy at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7pm.

Thursday, June 12, 7.30pm:

The Growth House presents comedy-drama Big Strong Man at Bilton Working Mens Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Romantics and Radicals featuring Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies combine for dramatic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn at Ripon Cathedral.