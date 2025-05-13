The Harrogate district What’s On guide to shows and events in May/June 2025

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th May 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 11:12 BST
Thinking of going to a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to May 2025.

Thursday, May 15-June 14:

Most Popular

    Between Worlds exhibition by Beth Holmes at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

    Thursday, May 15-October 5:

    May 14-17: Knaresborough Players at Frazer Theatre.placeholder image
    May 14-17: Knaresborough Players at Frazer Theatre.

    HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

    Thursday, May 14-17, 7.30pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Knaresborough Players present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Thursday, May 15, 9pm :

    Live music with Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate

    Thursday, May 15, 7.30pm:

    Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, May 16, 9pm:

    Live music with The 88s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Friday, May 16, 7pm:

    Harrogate & District Soroptimists presents An Evening with Caroline Hawley BBC TV Personality and Expert Auctioneer at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Friday, May 16, 7.30pm:

    Pinch Punch presents Locomotive for Murder – The Improvised Whodunnit at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, May 17, 8.30pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Live ska, punk, New Wave with Chequered Past at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

    Saturday, May 17, 9pm:

    Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, May 17, 6.30pm:

    Open Mic Night At The Worlds End, Knaresborough.

    Sunday, May 18, 3pm:

    Live music with Pearl at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, May 18, 6pm:

    Live music with the Pete Oliver Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, May 18, 9pm:

    Live music with Big Joe Bones at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, May 21, 7.30pm:

    An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, May 22-23, 7.30pm:

    A Medieval Murder Mystery Play at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard, near Ripon. Tickets from wegottickets.com

    Thursday, May 22, 7.30pm:

    Glitterbomb Dancers present PopOdyssey inspired by Homer at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, May 22, 10pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A Ride Owt with ex-British Championship winner and professional motorcyclist James Whitham for Yorkshire Children’s Charity at Grantley Hall, Ripon.

    Friday, May 23, 7.30pm:

    Live stadium rock covers with Platinum at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

    Friday, May 23, 7.45pm:

    Comedian Matt Price: Raging Bill at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Saturday, May 24-26,10am:

    Teas, lunches and homemade cakes at dog-friendly Fewston hall.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    All proceeds on sat and sun to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Friends of Birstwith School.

    Saturday, May 24, 7pm:

    Live music with Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, Ripon. Tickets from the village hall.

    Saturday, May 24-25, 1pm:

    There’s a Monster In Your Show at Harrogate Theatre. Also 3pm.

    Wednesday, May 28-31, 2.30pm:

    Just Between Ourselves by Alan Ayckbourn at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7.30pm.

    Thursday, May 29, 7.30pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Really Funny Comedy Club with Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and more at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Thursday, May 29, 11am:

    Hans Christian Andersen’s Last Unicorn Airways at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Also 2pm.

    Friday, May 30, 7.30pm:

    Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, June 4, 7.30pm:

    Rory Bremner – Making an Impression at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, June 5, 7.45pm:

    A Mindfell Production in Association with the Theatre by the Lake presents The Dreamtime Fellrunner at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Berwins Salon North presents Sound Connections with guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:

    Gavin Robertson presents Is That a Whip in Your Hand? spoof at Harrogate Theatre.

    Friday, June 6, 7.30pm:

    Direct from the West End, Sweet Caroline, the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, June 7, 8pm:

    Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Jeff Innocent, Chris Washington and more at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, June 7, 3pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Harrogate Choral Society presents Reflections featuring Brahms and more at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, June 10-14, 2pm:

    Harrogate Operatic Players present The Witches of Eastwick – A Musical Comedy at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7pm.

    Thursday, June 12, 7.30pm:

    The Growth House presents comedy-drama Big Strong Man at Bilton Working Mens Club, Harrogate.

    Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:

    St Cecilia Orchestra presents Romantics and Radicals featuring Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

    Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:

    Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

    Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies combine for dramatic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn at Ripon Cathedral.

    Related topics:HarrogateHarrogate TheatreRiponFrazer Theatre
    News you can trust since 1836
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice