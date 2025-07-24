"The event is an opportunity to listen to our communities": Police to hold family friendly event in Harrogate
On Wednesday July 30, the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in Valley Gardens, Harrogate, to talk to the local community about staying safe over the summer months. It will start at 10pm and finish at 3pm. This is a family friendly event and there will be an opportunity for children to have their fingerprints taken, as well for everyone to learn about road safety, online safety, burglary prevention, fraud prevention, retail and wildlife crime. Visitors will also be able to meet the North Yorkshire Police dog unit, including their new puppy. The event is part of the force’s Safer Streets initiative, which aims to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour in the region’s communities. Inspector Greg Davies said: “Summer is a busy and exciting time for everyone. We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can so our communities are kept and feel safe. "The event is an opportunity to listen to our communities about what’s important to them and what’s happening in their area.
“We will also offer preventative advice to reduce crime and ASB, as well as the ways in which our communities can keep updated on what’s happening in their area, including North Yorkshire Community Messaging.” North Yorkshire Police recruiters will be there to talk to anyone interested in a career in policing, as will the Community Safety Hub, HM Coastguard Water Safety, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
