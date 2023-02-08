The essential Harrogate guide to shows concerts and events not to miss in 2023
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss in February 2023.
Thursday, February 9, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate with three guest speakers.
More information at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/
Friday, February 10, 7.30pm-12.15am:
Harrogate Northern Soul Club at Bilton WMC, Harrogate with guest DJs Melly Meah (Bohemia) and Trevor Thomas (ex York Soul Club) plus resident DJs Keith Hudson, Steve Murphy and Ian Smith.
Friday, February 10, 10.00pm:
Live indie, punk and funk music with Pepperhead at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, February 10, 7.30pm:GM Live - The Ultimate tribute to George Michael at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, February 10, 7.00pm:
Harrogate Hospital Community Charity Art Exhibition at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.
Plus raffle and silent disco.
Friday, February 10,8.00pm:Harrogate Folk Club presents Steve Knightley (Show of Hands) at Henshaw's Arts and Craft Centre in Knaresborough.Tickets from www.harrogatefolk.com
Saturday, February 11, 7.30pm:
Legends of American Country at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 11, 10.00pm:
Live music with Robbie Sullivan at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Plus a set by Liam Sullivan at 3pm.
Saturday, February 11, 7.00pm:
A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel with Tim Chu and Ian Bailey at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from Grewelthorpe Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.
Sunday, February 12, 11.00am:
Harrogate International Festivals Sunday Series presents Trio Balthasar performing Brahms and Haydn at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Sunday, February 12, 11.00am:
Live music with the Pete Oliver Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Plus a set by the Petty Heartbreakers at 3pm.
Monday, February 13, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts presents The Piatti String Quartet and Michael Collins (clarinet) performing Mozart, Shostakovich and Smetana at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Monday, February 13-Wednesday, February 15, 7.30pm:
The John Godber Company presents Bouncers at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, February 14, 7.30pm:Fairport Convention at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 16, 7.30pm:
Henry Blofeld – My Dear Old Things at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, February 17, 7.45pm:
Altered Skin presents Fatherhood reflecting migrant stories from India, Singapore and Turkey at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:
Showaddywaddy – 50th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:
LORE with award-winning dance company James Wilton Dance at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:
Top Scots-English folk duo Winter Wilson at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, near Ripon.
Tickets from www.winterwilson.com/dates
Thursday, February 23, 7.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and satirist Kiri Pritchard-Mclean at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Hosted by Micky P Kerr.
Friday, February 24, 8.00pm,
Frazer Theatre Comedy and Live Nation presents comedian Scott Bennett at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Sunday, February 26, 11.00am:
Harrogate International Festivals Sunday Series presents pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason playing Shostakovich, Beethoven, Florence Price and more at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:
Music and Mirth concert with The Wesley Singers at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Tickets include refreshments (accompanied children free), available from Lynda 07932 672615 and on the door.
Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert including Rimsky-Korsakov, Schubert and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.