The essential guide to Harrogate district events and concerts not to miss in May 2023

Thursday, May 4, 7.30pm:

Award-winning play Sap at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 5, 9.00pm:

Live rhythm & blues with Tigermen at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 5, 6.00pm:

Tom Van Wren at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, May 5, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stephen Carlin, Naomi Cooper, Joseph Emslie and MC Harriet Dyer at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, May 5, 7.30pm:

Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club presents the Ronnie Scott Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, May 7, 3.00pm:

Vinyl classics with All Star 45s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 7, 6.00pm:

Acoustic music with Stan Smith at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 7, 9.00pm:

Classic rock n pop songs with The Ed Balls Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions charity fundraiser on The Beatles’ Abbey Road album with Colin Paine, Graham Chalmers and Jim Dobbs at Horticap cafe, Otley Road, Harrogate. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Wednesday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Sadiq Ali stars in The Chosen Haram at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, May 10, 7.45pm:

Nat and Dan present The Polar Bear is Dead at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, May 12, 8.00pm:

UK! 80s Live! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 13, 7.30pm:

Harrogate chamber choir Voces Seraphorum with Eleonore Cockerham (soprano) and Tim Harper (organ) at St James’s Church, Birstwith.

Saturday, May 13, 2.00pm:

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Silent Film presents two shows with live music at Harrogate Theatre – Laurel & Hardy in Another Fine Mess and Buster Keaton in The General.

Sunday, May 14,4.00pm:

Generation Dance presents annual show Into the Spotlight at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 17-Saturday, May 20, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players present The Vicar of Dibley at Frazer Theatre. Matinee 2.30pm on Saturday.

Thursday, May 11-June 16:

Special exhibition of artwork created in response to grief and loss at Gracious Street Church in Knaresborough.

Saturday, May 13, 8.00pm:

Maet LIVE & the Never Neverland Express at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, May 14, 7.00pm:

Nidderdale Community Orchestra’s Spring Concert conducted by Bryan Western with flautist Anna Noakes at St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge.

Tuesday, May 16, 7.30pm:

The Rest is Politics with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 17-May 20, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players present The Vicar of Dibley at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Plus Saturday matinee 2.30pm.

Wednesday, May 17, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Open day at Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Wednesday, May 17, 8.00pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Gary Stewart at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 18, 7.30pm:

Rave On: The Ultimate 50s and 60s Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 19, 8.00pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Scott Bennett, Rob Rouse and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 20, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Alchemy Live + Cover to Cover at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, May 21, 7.30pm:

Ben Fogle: Wild 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, May 22, 7.30pm:

Kate Rusby 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 24-May 27, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society present their 50th anniversary production of The Mikado at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, May 25, 7.45pm:

Worklight Theatre presents Fanboy at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, May 27, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

The ‘Not So’ Grimm Twins at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, May 27, Noon-4pm:

