The essential going out guide for events in the Harrogate area for November 2024

Planning to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on.

Until October 31:

Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 31, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Shooting Stars' Angelos Epithemiou at at The Taproom, Roosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 31, 7.30pm:

The Carpenters Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, November 1, 8pm:

Live metal and punk classics with Trial By Fire at Montey’s, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Friday, November 1, 9pm:

Live music with The Revelator Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, November 1, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre’s Comedy Club’s 10th anniversary show with Nick Helm, John Robertson, Lauren Pattison and Carl Jones at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, November 1, 7.30pm:

Gee Atherton – Hold Fast at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, November 1, 7.30pm:

Australian Pink Floyd 2024 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, November 2, 7.30pm:

From Gold to Rio – The Greatest Hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, November 2, 8pm:

An evening of classic rock and pop covers with Chris Bannister at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Sunday, November 3, 3pm:

Live music with Too Well Worn at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 3, 7.30pm:

Channel 4’s hit show Dick and Angel: Forever Home at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, November 4, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Perfect Days (PG | Japan) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome.

Wednesday, November 6, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen – John Singer Sargent: Fashion & Swagger at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome.

Friday, November 8, 7pm:

Live Two Tone music with Special Kinda Madness at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, November 9, 2pm:

108 Fine Art's presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate. Until December 21.

Saturday, November 9, 7pm:

Vocalis presents Reflective Music for Remembrance including Herbert Howells’ Requiem at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 10, 7.30pm:

The Drifters live at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, November 15, 7.30pm:

Bellowhead 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society presents Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana plus Elgar, Parry, Rutter and more at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Concert including Grieg, Wagner and Beethoven at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 17, 2pm:

Nicola Mills presents Opera for the People at Masham Town Hall. (Rerranged from October 13).

Monday, November 18, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Gagarine (PG | France) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome.

Friday, November 22, 7.30pm:

Live music with Eliza Carthy and The Restitution at Masham Town Hall.

Wednesday, November 27, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Battle of Britain film The King’s Machine at Bilton Club, Harrogate. Free entry.