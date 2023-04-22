News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
35 minutes ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
1 hour ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
2 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
2 hours ago ‘Ask For Henry’ campaign is back at Morrisons cafes from next week

The Big Weekend: Kirkby Malzeard to hold community event with live music, games, artisan food, Black Sheep bar and much more

Kirkby Malzeard is set to hold its first ‘Big Weekend’ this June, offering residents and visitors a generous dose of live music, sporting activities, games, food and a great deal of fun.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:30 BST- 2 min read

The event, created by KMLD Business and Community Group, will take place on the weekend of Friday 16 to Sunday 18 of June and promises to attract people from neighbouring communities such as Masham and Ripon.

The Big Weekend has been launched in part to replace of the popular Kirkby Village Gala.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parish council chairman, Pippa Manson, said: “For many years we had a Gala with a parade and all the trimmings but this gradually faded.

The Big Weekend: Kirkby Malzeard holds exciting new event set to attract surrounding communitiesThe Big Weekend: Kirkby Malzeard holds exciting new event set to attract surrounding communities
The Big Weekend: Kirkby Malzeard holds exciting new event set to attract surrounding communities
Most Popular

    “However, in recent years we have put on amazing events to support the Tour de Yorkshire and last year enjoyed a four-day extravaganza over the Jubilee.

    "Attendance was very high so we know people support and enjoy these village festivities.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “This year a big community group is running a new event with something for everyone. There will be an open and warm invitation for visitors, with street food, artisan stalls and the Black Sheep Bar.

    “There will be an 11K Crackpot Run, the Mini Mosaic Walk, a children’s disco and many more activities being held on the extensive playing fields.

    “All are encouraged to get involved in the youth arts festival, street parade, scarecrow trail, dog show and a great deal more.

    “The Big Weekend will round off at the village pub, The Queens Head, with an all-age karaoke and BBQ.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “This is the first time we will be holding such an ambitious event and opening it up to the area.

    “The more successful it is, the more the community benefits.”

    The event will mark the first time that the new Kirkby Malzeard, Laverton; Dallowgill logo will be used to recognise and unify all community events.

    The logo was created by the very active KMLD Business and Community Group.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Any net gains from the Weekend will be used to host further activities through the year like the bonfire and youth projects.

    Tickets for the live music on Saturday June 17 will be available online at: Kirkbymalzeardarea.org.uk

    Read More
    Totally Locally campaign aims to boost economy
    Related topics:MashamRipon