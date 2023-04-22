The event, created by KMLD Business and Community Group, will take place on the weekend of Friday 16 to Sunday 18 of June and promises to attract people from neighbouring communities such as Masham and Ripon.

The Big Weekend has been launched in part to replace of the popular Kirkby Village Gala.

Parish council chairman, Pippa Manson, said: “For many years we had a Gala with a parade and all the trimmings but this gradually faded.

The Big Weekend: Kirkby Malzeard holds exciting new event set to attract surrounding communities

“However, in recent years we have put on amazing events to support the Tour de Yorkshire and last year enjoyed a four-day extravaganza over the Jubilee.

"Attendance was very high so we know people support and enjoy these village festivities.

“This year a big community group is running a new event with something for everyone. There will be an open and warm invitation for visitors, with street food, artisan stalls and the Black Sheep Bar.

“There will be an 11K Crackpot Run, the Mini Mosaic Walk, a children’s disco and many more activities being held on the extensive playing fields.

“All are encouraged to get involved in the youth arts festival, street parade, scarecrow trail, dog show and a great deal more.

“The Big Weekend will round off at the village pub, The Queens Head, with an all-age karaoke and BBQ.

“This is the first time we will be holding such an ambitious event and opening it up to the area.

“The more successful it is, the more the community benefits.”

The event will mark the first time that the new Kirkby Malzeard, Laverton; Dallowgill logo will be used to recognise and unify all community events.

The logo was created by the very active KMLD Business and Community Group.

Any net gains from the Weekend will be used to host further activities through the year like the bonfire and youth projects.