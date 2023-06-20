The Big Read comes to Ripon with 1,500 free copies of acclaimed crime novel

The free event, produced by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Pan Macmillan, is designed to celebrate and create awareness of literacy, whilst paying homage to the legacy of crime fiction’s greatest writers.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see crime fiction author Veste, who will visit eight libraries from Sheffield to Hartlepool discussing Ann Cleeves’ book The Long Call, as he takes the critically acclaimed Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival on tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1,500 copies of The Long Call book will be distributed across the eight participating libraries, including Ripon library, and these copies will be free to visitors.

Authors Ann Cleeves and Luca Veste

Most Popular

Ann Cleeves was the first Reader-in-Residence at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, between 2003-2009.

The Long Call is one of Library Journal’s crime books of the year and was shortlisted for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award 2020.

Luca Veste is the author of numerous crime novels, including You Never Said Goodbye, and The Bone Keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being the host of the ‘Two Crime Writers and a Microphone’ podcast and the co-founder of the Locked In festival, he also plays bass guitar in the band The Fun Lovin' Crime Writers.

The Big Read 2023 comes to Ripon library

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Reading is proven to reduce stress, exercise the brain and enhance relaxation.

“The Big Read is a great opportunity to connect people over the love of reading, offering the opportunity for like-minded people to get together and make new friends. “The event is also a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of local library services.

“This is a very special celebration of 20 years of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. The Long Call has been carefully selected to appeal to readers perhaps unfamiliar with the genre, with a view to encouraging them to engage with a series that has multiple titles available to them afterwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acclaimed author Ann Cleeves OBE commented: “As Harrogate’s first reader in residence I was determined that readers should be at the heart of the festival.

“Twenty years later, I’m absolutely delighted that reading groups throughout the north of England will be reading The Long Call, and that Luca Veste will be championing readers in my original role.”

2023 Reader in Residence Luca Veste added: “I’m honoured and delighted to be able to take the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival on tour with The Big Read.

“Local libraries are a cornerstone of our communities and incredibly important to me personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t be more excited to be discussing a fantastic book with crime writing fans new and old.”

Head down to your local library to collect a free copy of The Long Call and sign up for the North’s biggest book club.