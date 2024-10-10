The BBC TV Mock The Week star who is set to perform at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough
Having supported Adam Kay and Sophie McCartney on their nationwide tours, Robin Morgan is bringing his biggest-ever UK tour to Frazer Theatre.
Performing at this fantastic Knaresborough venue on October 26, The Spark sees the versatile funnyman follow up his previous tours focused on marriage, kids and a vasectomy with a new one centred on how to keep the spark alive.
Robin Morgan said: “My previous shows have been about: getting engaged, getting married, having kids, having a vasectomy so this one, logically, is about getting divorced.
"No, I’m only joking. The new show started as a show about keeping the spark alive in a relationship, but it soon became a bit bigger than that.
"I’ve done some soul searching this year, and it’s my most personal show yet. The funniest, too!”
As well as a being a brilliant stand-up, Morgan also writes for shows such as Have I Got News For You, The Weakest Link and Bake Off: The Professionals.
He made his acting debut in This England (Sky Atlantic), directed by Michael Winterbottom and starring Sir Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson.
Hailed as “wonderfully cheeky and engaging”, Robin Morgan is a stand-out hit at the Fringe in Edinburgh, winning four stars recently from Edinburgh Festivals magazine.
For tickets for the show, visit: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/frazertheatre
