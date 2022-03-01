Textile artist Mister Finch to put work on show at Mother Shipton’s Cave

Often cited as a man who brings fairy tales to life, Mister Finch is a renowned textile artist who creates detailed creatures from recycled scraps of thread and fabric.

Drawing inspiration from British folklore, Finch works alone and makes everything himself by hand in a studio full of books, glass jars and naughty cats.

Earlier this year he held a launch event for his new book Museum of Figments at Leeds City Museum where he also showcased a selection of his wonderous creations.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following tremendous interest, the artist will be sharing more of his work – but only in handpicked locations that hold meaning for him.

Spokesman for Mother Shipton’s, Jay Stelling, said: “For the second stop in his tour, Finch has chosen Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough.

“It’s said to be a special place for Finch because when visiting England’s oldest tourist attraction a few years ago, he made a wish which later came true.

“This fondness, coupled with the mystery and wonder surrounding Mother Shipton’s Cave, makes it the perfect place to house Finch’s unique works of art.”

Mister Finch said his new book tells the tale of witches and their magical quick moving helpers, Figments.

“They end up collected together in a secret museum and stored alongside enchanted artifacts and tools,” said the artist.

“What better place to display some of the characters from the story than in the grounds of this historic and magical place.

“I’ve been coming to the cave for years and I know first-hand how incredibly special and potent this place is.”

Jay added that Mother Shipton’s museum is honoured to be hosting the exhibition.

“Mister Finch’s artwork ties in so beautifully to the nature and folklore surrounding the site, as well as the magic and mystery that draws visitors into learning about the legend of Mother Shipton,” said Jay Stelling, Marketing Coordinator at Mother Shipton’s.

“We’ve all been fans of Mister Finch for a long time, and we can’t wait for our visitors to see the showcase.”

The new, one-of-a-kind exhibition will feature selected works which reflect the magic and intrigue of Mother Shipton’s.

The pieces, taken from Finch’s Museum of Figments collection, will be displayed in glass cases in Mother Shipton’s newly refreshed museum.

Other historic artefacts which can be seen in the museum include Queen Mary’s petrified shoe and Agatha Christie’s petrified handbag.

There will also be an opportunity to buy signed copies of Mister Finch’s book which features breath-taking imagery and spellbinding short stories which are sure to enchant readers of all ages.

The exhibition is due to run through the spring months.

Mother Shipton’s Cave plans to re-open for visitors for weekends from March 19 (weather dependent) and then every day from April 1.