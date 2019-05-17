Discover ten things to do in the Harrogate area this Spring Bank Holiday and Half Term.

2. Classic car rally, Ripley Castle, Monday May 27, 10am-4pm. The 700-year-old venue will be resounding to the roars of a cavalcade of classic vehicles including MGs, Austin 7s and Triumphs, plus a full fleet of motorcycles, vans, trucks and ex-military workhorses. Private classic car owners are also invited to display their pride and joy. Admission £7 per adult and £2.50 for children, and includes the castle grounds, gardens and parkland.

Vintage vehicles on show at Ripley Castle.

3. Children’s Gardening Weekend, Harlow Carr Gardens, Harrogate, May 25-26, 11am-4pm. A range of fun activities for children, including making birdfeeders, planting tomato seedlings and watching beekeeping demonstrations. The Garden Detectives will also put on stage shows throughout the day. Normal garden admission.

4. Harrogate International Festivals presents Halle Orchestra performing Casino Royale, Harrogate Convention Centre, May 30, 7pm. The Hallé Orchestra will perform live the movie’s full soundtrack. The live score is synchronised to the on-screen action including the exciting chase sequences, the iconic Bond theme, and the opening credits featuring the title song, You Know My Name. Tickets from £45, Box Office: 01423 562 303 or online.

5. Studfold Fairy and Pixie Adventure Trail, Studfold Farm, Lofthouse, May 25-June 2, 10.30-5pm. From May to August over 20 magical fairy houses appear across the trail, each with their own story or poem. Children are invited to either dress up in their own fairy wings and pixie hats or borrow some from the site to explore the magical wonder of the Nidderdale countryside.

6. Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal, Ripon, May 25-June 2, 10am-5pm. Families can take part in a scavenger hunt around the estate, decorating a trail paper with nature finds along the way. Also visitors can make a fluffy spring lamb in Swanley Grange and have a go painting with nature. Learn which creatures lurk beneath the surface of these ponds in Pond Dipping and discover all there is to know about creatures great and small on the estate on the Minibeasts to mammals walk.

On the fairy trail at Studfold Farm , Lofthouse in Nidderdale..

7. Get Set, Grow May Half Term Family Fun, Harlow Carr Gardens, Harrogate, May 25-June 2. Youngsters are being encouraged to get, set, grow at Harlow Carr during half term. Enjoy a daily garden trail, storytelling with the Garden Detectives, indoor crafts and outdoor workshops. Activities vary daily. Normal garden admission.

8. Mother Shipton’s Cave, Knaresborough, May 25-June 2, 10am-5.30pm. Unicorn magic and have a roarsome time searching for Dinosaur footprints are on offer at the world-famous attraction. The park will be transformed, creating an engaging May Half Term event for all the family. Visitors can also see the Petrifying Well and Mother Shipton’s Cave. The park has scenic picnic areas alongside the popular River Nidd, an adventure playground, and museum.

9. Bubble Max, Lightwater Valley, Ripon, May 25-31, noon-2pm. Watch in amazement as Bubble Max, the master bubbleologist, creates bubbles as tiny as ants and as giant as elephants during his shows at the park. He will be creating breathtaking bubble sculptures and even encapsulating individuals and their entire families inside the bubbles. There will also be an Outer Space puppet show throughout the week.

10. Brimham Rocks through the ages, Brimham Rocks, Summerbridge, May 23, 2pm. This guided walk will help visitors to discover Brimham’s history, from the last ice age that helped form the weird and wonderful rock formations, to the stories of the people who lived here and called Brimham home. Call 01423 780688.