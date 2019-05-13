Here the Advertiser Series makes suggestions of ten things to do in the Harrogate area.

2. Yorkshire Faces for Inspiration, Saloon Galleries, Beningbrough Hall, May 14-17. Activities are set to stimulate creative thinking and give deeper insight into the current exhibition and the direction for Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens. The wide selection of artworks currently on loan are from the National Portrait Gallery, the Arts Council Collection, Olivia Hemingway – a working artist in Yorkshire – and York Art Gallery and sit alongside personal narratives and interactives. Activities run from Tuesday 14 – Friday 17 May 2019 and vary each day.

'The Ruin' on the Hackfall estate near Grewelthorpe.

3. Ian Miller and Dominic Spencer, Sawley Village Hall, Wednesday May 22, 8pm. Edinburgh-based musicians Ian Miller and Dominic Spencer, have been performing together for a number of years playing melodic improvisations on jazz standards and original compositions. Their style of jazz concentrates on developing melodic ideas within the framework of the melody of a tune, while maintaining the concept and groove behind it. Advance tickets, £10, from Rachel 01765620294, Ted 01765620250 or email: sawleyvillagehall@gmail.com Accompanied under 16s free.

4. Children’s Gardening Weekend, RHS Harlow Carr, May 25-26, 11am-3pm. Kids big and small can take part in a range of fun activities. The Garden Detectives will put on a stage show from 3-4pm each day and youngsters will be able to make seed bombs, plant tomato seedlings and create their own Thumbelina-style rock gardens. Normal garden admission. Then from May 25-June 2, half term family fun is Get Set, Grow with daily activities.

5. Bring and Share Feast, St Luke’s Church, Frankline Square, Harrogate, May 18 and 19, 5pm. Activities include a dress-up photo booth, piñata, games, music and food. Guests are invited to bring along a dish to add to the shared table. Free tickets are available from the Church Office. On Sunday May 19 the Bishop of Ripon, Helen-Ann Hartley, will be leading a celebration service with confirmation and baptism at 10.30am, and in the afternoon there will be a celebratory Café Church at 4.30pm and more.

6. An Evening of Comedy and Magic, Boston Spa Methodist Church, Friday May 17, 7.30pm. Miranda and Not Going Out writer Paul Kerensa is in demand as a comedian. He is one of the few to have appeared at London’s Comedy Store and on Radio 2’s Pause for a Thought. He will appear with comedian Jo Enright and magician Steve Price. Tickets from Rev Steve 01937 842156.

7. Rebecca Downes and Jed Thomas, Ripley Live, The Town Hall, Ripley, Saturday May 18, 7pm. This fundraising gig for Parkinsons UK features the return of Rebecca Downes the winner of the Best Female Vocalist Award in the British Blues Awards 2016. The live band often leaves newcomers blown away by the power of the performance. All tickets £15. The fish and chip band will be attending from 7pm

8. Guided Walk, Hackfall, Thursday May 16, 11am-1pm. People are invited to explore Hackfall, taking in the views, wildlife and management of the historic landscape. The two-hour volunteer led walk will include steep and muddy paths. Full details and booking at woodlandtrust.org.uk/events Cost is £2.50 per person.

9. Happy circus, St Edwards Primary School, Boston Spa, Sunday May 19, 2pm. There will be games and refreshments beforehand from noon in this fundraisers for the school. Buy tickets at www.bostonspacircus.com

10. Museums at Night Kids Ripon Ghost Walk, meet The Cabmen’s Shelter, Market Place, Ripon, 7.15 to 8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. For six-13-year-olds and adults, price £3 adults and £1 children.