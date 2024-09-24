Tech entrepreneur to be guest speaker at Harrogate's celebration of brilliant authors and leading thinkers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bestselling writer and tech entrepreneur Ajay Chowdhury is to be the guest speaker at next month's Raworths Literary Festival lit lunch in Harrogate.

This fascinating, multi-talented figure will discuss his remarkable journey and the future of technology, with a focus on AI and its potential impact on creativity, at the Literary Lunch at the Crown Hotel, in Harrogate, on Thursday, October 17.

Part of this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, delivered by Harrogate International Festivals, Chowdhury has published four detective novels and a children’s book and was recognized as one of the top 100 BAME business leaders in the UK by The Sunday Times.

He has also co-founded or served as CEO of various companies, including Shazam; sold to Apple, and Seatwave, sold to Ticketmaster.

The Literary Lunch, in association with Yorkshire Life, has a rich history with past speakers including brilliant authors and personalities such as writer and broadcaster Susie Dent, author and former Labour MP Alan Johnson, and chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager.

Ajay Chowdhury said: “I am excited to be the guest speaker at this year’s literary lunch and follow in the footsteps of so many well-known names.

"Harrogate is such a wonderful place and I’m really looking forward to enjoying the famous Yorkshire hospitality.”

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: “This is our 12th year of sponsoring the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and we are delighted that the supremely talented Ajay Chowdhury is the guest speaker at this year’s Literary Lunch.”

This year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival features another stellar line-up, with special guests including former prime minister Theresa May, celebrated author Victoria Hislop, writer and comedian Adam Kay, and GP and bestselling author Dr Amir Khan.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Literary Lunch is always a special occasion but we couldn’t host it without the incredible support of our sponsors, Raworths Solicitors, who have been our partner in this acclaimed event for over a decade and to whom we offer our gratitude and thanks.”

For the full programme and tickets, visit Harrogate International Festivals website at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/