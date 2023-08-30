Talented singer-songwriter Makk to headline Harrogate night of music at Major Tom's Social

Originally hailing from Woking in Surrey, Makk relocated to Harrogate bringing his influences of folk, Americana, rhythm and blues and pop with him – with the aim of moving and uplifting audiences in equal measure..

The fruits of his latest recording sessions at Evoke Studios in Leeds will be showcased at 7pm on Thursday, August 31 at Major Tom’s bar on The Ginnel, Harrogate.

The evening will showcase three songs from Makk’s new 3 X EP, some choice cuts from his Featherhead album plus an exclusive first play of music currently being recorded for his next project the Infinity EP.

Makk 's EP launch night - Major Tom's Social in Harrogate is to host an evening of singer-songwriters. (Picture contributed)

Support on the night will come from Leeds-based self-professed ‘sad songs’ singer Marni Glum and Harrogate's Rufus Beckett of The Paper Waits.