Tadcaster unites to celebrate fifth anniversary of bridge

The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu, giving the offical blessing of the Tadcaster Bridge in February 2017. Picture James Hardisty

A host of entertainment will take place on Sunday February 20, including a lantern parade, artisan market and entertainment on Kirkgate and Westgate.

Kirsty Perkins, Project Manager at TEMPT (Tadcaster Event Management Project Team) said the day will celebrate the bridge and the community.

“It was devastating when the bridge collapsed,” said Kirsty.

A floating pontoon was moved into position in February 2016 to help rebuild the 300 year old Tadcaster bridge that was damaged by the flooding of 2015. Picture James Hardisty

“The town had flooded following the river breach so we were all still in a state of shock from that event, waiting for the water to subside so that we could begin the clear up in all the shops and buildings.

“So, for the bridge to then collapse, the situation just became much worse.

“I think at the time we had no idea as to the extent of the damage and we certainly wouldn’t have foreseen that we would have been without a bridge for over a year.”

She explained that the town was divided and people had to make huge detours to reach the other side of the River Wharfe.

Police and Agency staff stand at the entrance to the historic Tadcaster Bridge which has partially collapsed. Picture: Anthony Chappel-Ross

“It was an incredibly difficult time for so many but Tadcaster has an incredible community and a huge heart, so the community groups on both sides of the Bridge looked after so many people,” she added.

“The separation of the town and the community groups that sprung up at the time in many ways prepared us for the pandemic.

“It has been those people who have sprung into action to help that town during another difficult time.

“Our Celebration day on Sunday 20th is not just for the new Bridge turning five years old, it’s to celebrate our community and all the incredible people in it.”

A lantern parade will be the highlight of the events in Tadcaster on Sunday February 20. Picture David Lindsay

A highlight of the celebrations on Sunday will be the popular lantern parade, which has seen the people working on the creations weeks before the event, and will be the third time the town has staged it.

But the feature has much more meaning as Kirsty added: “The lantern parade, when we first held it, symbolised light after a difficult time.

“It is the community coming together building lanterns and then walking together to show that together we are all stronger and even in the dark times there is always light.”

The day will also see the skate park at Tadcaster Barn and there will be a youth market indoors, cafe and also a roller disco with skates to hire.

The lantern parade, made up of clubs, groups and societies building and carrying the lanterns, will leave Sainsburys’ car park at 6pm.