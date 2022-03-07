Tadcaster Harriers relaunch beginners group

Tadcaster Harriers beginners’ group, led by trained running leaders, will restart on Thursday March 31, from Magnet Sports and Social Club at 6.45pm.

Harriers’ Chairman Mark Swinden, who is one of the group leaders, said: “This will be our eighth group and every time we have had a great response and we are expecting the same this year.

“We have already had a number of people sign up, even before the launch.“

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12-week scheme is aimed at men and women who would like to try running to get a bit fitter and to run with others.

The group is aimed at brand new and returning runners and there is a £10 cost for the whole programme.

Run Leader Celia McRoyall added: “We really enjoy our beginners’ groups and we haven’t been able to do one for the last two years because of the pandemic so it will be great to be back.”

There is also a sign-up evening on March 24 with a chance to meet some of the run leaders and ask any questions.

The Group is part of the RunTogether initiative organised by England Athletics.

The entry system is online at https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/TryRunningTadcaster