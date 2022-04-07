Tadcaster Community Choir concert

Joining together in a River Wharfe collaboration with guests Otley Brass Band, they are hosting an evening concert with Proms Finale on Saturday April 16 at 7.30pm.

Opera North soloist and local soprano, Joanne Dexter, will also be performing solos from Show Boat and the Marriage of Figaro, along with leading the Proms Finale at the end of the concert.

Fresh from their performance at the York Community Choir Festival last month, the choir are delighted to be returning to perform at the Riley Smith Hall.

Chair, Celia Oldroyd, said: “It’s a real thrill to be performing for the first time with the Otley Brass Band and of course to be celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The concert is going to be really uplifting for the community and sees the choir well and truly back after a difficult couple of years.”

She added: “The public are warmly invited to go along to celebrate together with an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment and flag waving a plenty.” There will be a raffle and a licensed bar with refreshments available from the Riley Smith’s famous cake station.