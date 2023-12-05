Superb Colombian conductor is to serve up a festive feast at iconic Knaresborough church
Daniel Rodriguez Tijaro, an amazing Colombian musician who's recently moved to the UK to develop his musical career, will lead the singers at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 9 in an exciting combination of both sacred and popular Christmas words and music.
Together with Knaresborough Choral Society, Daniel will present his first Christmas programme in England in the iconic and beautiful medieval church of Holy Trinity in Knaresborough.
The programme for the Festive Music & Words event will include Cantemos a Maria – a popular villancico (Christmas carol) from the Dominican Republic in the style of the merengue, the Dominican national dance.
The villancico is a delightful mixture of simple melodies and gentle cross-rhythms, and is often accompanied by traditional instruments.
There’s also an African Noel with a completely different rhythm.
This piece is based on a Liberian folk song called Banuwa.
The original words mean “Don't cry, little girl, don't cry”.
Over time, a new set of words was introduced to the same melody - “Sing Noel, Sing Noel, Sing We Noel”.
The programme will also include contributions from some of the Church on Gracious Street, Knaresborough.
The Creative Writers group will read some of their own work in between pieces of festive music.
Daniel first moved to the UK after winning a BRICC Scholarship.
Tickets are available from Knaresborough Bookshop, from any choir member, on the door or online at: https://www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com/