Summerbridge Players set to provide festive fun for all the family with new pantomime

Summerbridge Players invite you to some pre-Christmas fun for all the family with their new pantomime.

This year, the Summerbridge Players are presenting the pantomime “Alice in Cuckoo Land” by Peter Nuttall.

The evil Queen of Hearts hates Christmas and is determined that it will be banned from her realm. She has even thrown Santa into the dungeons.

Alice and her friends Chester the Cheshire cat, Floppy the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter set out to rescue him. Of course, there are also the Dame and other colourful characters to add to the fun and games.

Some of the colourful cast

Come and join in the fun at the Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall in Dacre Banks on Thursday, November 30; Friday, December 1 (7.30pm); and both a matinee (12.30pm) and evening (7.30pm) performance on Saturday, December 2.