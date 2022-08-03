Summer of Words goes back in time

Ad Hoc Baroque, a small-scale chamber ensemble specialising in music from the 16th and 17th centuries, gave a performance, played on period instruments.

“As part of the Summer of Words programme, the music was interspersed with readings from notable diarists of the period, including Samuel Pepys and John Evelyn,” said Sarah Stead of the Washburn Centre.

“The apposite quotations were delivered by the narrator, Christopher Johnson and enhanced the evening in an informative and amusing style.”

Sarah added: “The performance was very well received by the members, who partook of a delicious, light supper afterwards - however not in the 16th century style.”

The Summer of Words programme was launched in June and runs through to September.

It provides varied programme, featuring walks, talks, suppers, visits, workshops and events and showcases the best of Yorkshire authors, poets and playwrights.

There are a few tickets remaining for further events in the Summer of Words programme, including walks, talks, suppers and visits.

For availabilty please check our website www.washburnvalley.org or phone 01943 880794.

The famous tea room and exhibition is open 11am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sarah added: “Looking ahead to our next exciting programme - Vicars, Vestments and Verse, beginning at the end of September - please book ahead to avoid disappointment.”