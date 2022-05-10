Summer of Words at Washburn Heritage Centre

A Summer of Words, starting in June and running through to September, will provide a rich and varied programme, featuring walks, talks, suppers, visits, workshops and events will showcase the best of Yorkshire authors, poets and playwrights.

“Two recent Poets Laureate, two Booker Prize winners, not to mention Costa Awards and Silver Dagger Awards, will feature,” said spokesman Sarah Stead of the centre based near Fewston Reservoir.

“The list goes on - from the first recorded English poet, Caedmon, to York-born novelist Kate Atkinson and Jill Liddington of Gentleman Jack fame.”

She urged anyone interested to check out the website washburnvalley.org or phone 01943 880794 to book or for further information.

Sarah added: “Early booking recommended as our events always prove very popular.